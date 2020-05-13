Pedestrian hit, killed in hit-and-run crash on Silver Star Road, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 48-year-old man died Tuesday after being struck by two vehicles in Orange County, one of which Florida Highway Patrol troopers say fled the crash.

The victim was attempting to cross Silver Star Road east of Renegade Drive at 8:57 p.m. when he crossed into the path of oncoming traffic. The driver of a Mercedes struck the victim first, sending him into the center westbound lane. At that time an unknown dark colored SUV ran over the pedestrian, dragging him, according to the FHP crash report.

The dark colored SUV did not stop, troopers say.

The 48-year-old victim’s name had not been released yet.

The vehicle may have damage to the undercarriage. Anyone with information about the vehicle or crash is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline.

The crash remains under investigation.