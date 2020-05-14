Flagler Beach reopens more parking, boardwalk

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Flagler Beach announced Thursday that parking, a boardwalk and a dog park will reopen in conjunction with the state’s guidance plan.

Six miles of beaches are open nonstop and will remain open as long as social distancing compliance continues, officials said in a statement.

Officials said due to compliance, the city will also reopen the following Friday morning:

The Boardwalk (North 4th Street to South 9th Street) will be open for pedestrian traffic.

All Dune Walkovers on the Boardwalk will be open.

Parking on the East side of SRA1A from North 4th Street to South 2nd Street will be open.

Parking on the East side of SRA1A from South 6th Street to South 9th Street will be open.

The Dog Park in Wadsworth Park will be open.

The following areas, however, will stay closed:

The picnic tables on the Boardwalk will remain closed to promote social distancing.

Parking on the East side of SRA1A from South 2nd to South 6th Streets will remain closed.

The Pier and Pier bathrooms will remain closed.

Wadsworth Park, other than the Dog Park, will remain closed.

“During this pandemic we closely monitor activity in our city and as this is a health crisis, we rely heavily on the assistance of our local Health Department to assist us in making decisions that are in the best of public safety," Flagler Beach City Manager Larry Newsom said.