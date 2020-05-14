Southwest offering summer fares starting at $49

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A tempting offer for those itching to travel again, Southwest Airlines is offering one-way fares starting at $49.

The domestic airline announced Tuesday the sale covers travel between May 26 through August 31. It will also double frequent flyer points during that time.

Feel free to book Southwest flights only if you’re OK flying with some travelers not wearing masks on your flight.

An internal memo by Southwest Airlines tells flight crews not to stop passengers from boarding if they refuse to wear a mask.

It states, "We will not deny boarding solely based on a customer's refusal to wear a face covering."

It says flight attendants should approach the situation with "empathy and respect."

The airline tells flight attendants to inform customers of the policy and ask them to comply, but not enforce it.

Southwest's official policy says customers will be asked to wear the masks when social distancing is not possible.

It calls wearing a mask a requirement but does not address what happens when a customer refuses to wear one.

Southwest’s sale narrowly avoids the busy Memorial Day and Labor Day travel times.

The promotion comes as airlines struggle to fill seats during the coronavirus pandemic.

