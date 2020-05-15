Orange County deputies makes arrest in murder case from 2015

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The newly formed cold case homicide squad has made an arrest in a murder case from 2015, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said on Sept. 14, 2015 investigators found 51-year-old Delroy Baker unresponsive at a home on Indialantic Drive.

Investigators said Delroy Baker died from a gunshot wound.

Deputies said he was from Jamaica and was visiting family in Orange County.

He was staying at his son’s home, according to deputies.

Anthony Baker was out of town at the time of the incident, according to investigators.

Detectives said Anthony Baker sold marijuana out of the house and moved the marijuana out of the home before his father arrived for a visit.

The Sheriff’s Office said detectives suspected burglary of the home was the motive of the incident.

Back in 2015, detectives said they believed the suspect or suspects broke into the place to steal drugs and ended up killing Delroy Baker.

Leads in the case stalled in 2016, according to detectives.

Investigators said the cold case homicide squad reexamined the DNA evidence and found a credible hit.

Deputies said this allowed them to have a search warrant for social media records from 2015.

The Sheriff’s Office said the arrest warrant was for first-degree felony murder with a gun for 23-year-old Louis Farmer Jr.

Farmer is currently being held in Seminole County jail on unrelated charges, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said anyone with information on this case is asked to email detectives at ocsocoldcase@ocfl.net.