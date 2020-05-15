Salvation Army feeds Central Florida families

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Salvation Army continued to do its part for the community by hosting its seventh different food distribution in Orlando on Friday.

Central Floridians were lined up in downtown Orlando to get kits featuring snacks like peanut butter, apple sauce, and potato chips.

More than 500 families were fed.

“Whatever we can do to make life better is what we’re trying to do,” said Ken Chapman, captain of the Salvation Army of Orlando. “We’ve been very blessed with donations, the community has been very supportive, the businesses have been supportive so today was a great day because not only are we giving out some food but we’re bringing in a little bit of hope that you’re not alone.”