Sinkhole causing traffic headaches in Sorrento, deputies say
Portion of S.R. 46 closed due to hole
SORRENTO, Fla. – A sinkhole is causing traffic problems in Sorrento, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies posted photos on Friday of a hole in the westbound lane of State Road 46 near Deerwood Farm Road.
Sheriff’s Office officials said they were trying to establish a detour.
Until the road reopens, drivers are being asked to go through DeLand or Apopka to travel between Sorrento and Sanford, according to a tweet from the Sheriff’s Office.
Sorrento Sinkhole: The sinkhole is in the westbound lane of SR 46 near Deerwood Farm Rd. Expect delays while deputies establish a detour. Reroute through DeLand or Apopka to travel between Sorrento and Sanford until the road is reopened. pic.twitter.com/RvsDAifT8H— LakeCountySO (@LakeCountySO) May 15, 2020
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.