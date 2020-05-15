Sinkhole causing traffic headaches in Sorrento, deputies say

SORRENTO, Fla. – A sinkhole is causing traffic problems in Sorrento, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies posted photos on Friday of a hole in the westbound lane of State Road 46 near Deerwood Farm Road.

Sheriff’s Office officials said they were trying to establish a detour.

Until the road reopens, drivers are being asked to go through DeLand or Apopka to travel between Sorrento and Sanford, according to a tweet from the Sheriff’s Office.