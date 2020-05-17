Missing man sought by Seminole County deputies

SEMINOLE COUNTY – The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a 60-year-old man with dementia who went missing Saturday.

Deputies are looking for Raymond Bartlett, who walked a way from an assisted living facility in Winter Springs at around 7:45 p.m., deputies said.

Bartlett is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and was wearing a dark blue shirt with white shorts, deputies said.

If you know of his whereabouts, please call 911.