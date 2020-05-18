2 injured in shooting at Parliament House, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police detectives are investigating a shooting that left two men injured at a popular Orlando nightclub and hotel over the weekend.

Police responded to Parliament Houe on Orange Blossom Trail at 8:30 p.m. Friday for reports of an armed person outside the gay nightclub venue and hotel.

When officers arrived they were flagged down by multiple people who said someone was shooting on the west side of the motel, according to the police report.

After reviewing security footage, police determined someone fired multiple shots near the lake of the motel. Officers also found 9 mm shell casings near the door of a motel room and two shooting victims inside the room, according to the report.

Police started first-aid on the two male victims until Orlando Fire Department paramedics arrived and the victims were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, according to the report.

The two victims are cousins, police said. One victim had injuries to his feet while the second victim suffered serious injuries to his leg, officers said. Both victims are expected to survive.

Police said the victims likely knew their shooter.

No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation.