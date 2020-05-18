Brevard sheriff: Problem Port St. John house causing neighbors to live in fear

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County deputies have responded to a Port St. John home almost 100 times in the past year, according to Sheriff Wayne Ivey, due to disturbances, theft and drug-related calls.

On Monday, Ivey decided he and his deputies had enough. The sheriff hosted a Facebook live in front of the problem home on Delespine Road to issue a final warning to the residence of the home and their visitors.

Ivey said the Sheriff’s Office has responded to call for drugs, overdoses, fights, stolen vehicles, needles being thrown into neighbors’ yards and 31 other disturbances.

Deputies have made multiple arrests of residents and people living at the home including two as recently as Sunday, the sheriff said.

“Just yesterday we arrested two scumbags who had just left this house who were both violate felons, one of which had actually broken into a house through a doggie door where a 10-year-old was sitting in the house playing,” Ivey said.

The sheriff said neighbors on Delespine Road no longer allow their children to play outside out of fear for their safety.

“The people at this house are dealing in drugs, using drugs, abusing drugs and stealing other people’s stuff to finance their crimes,” Ivey said.

In response, Ivey said the residence of the home are now on his “HIT list” which stands for a high-intensity target list.

“Congratulations, you are now on the sheriff’s office hit list,” Ivey said.

Ivey said the HIT list is a “pet project” of his targeting people who comment crimes at the problem home. The sheriff didn’t elaborate what kind of manpower or enforcement this new project would require.

“We are sick and tired of you causing your neighbors to live in constant fear for themselves and their children,” the sheriff said.

Ivey warned he would lock up the residents and their “little dope-dealing friends” if they didn’t “grow up” and start being productive members of society.

News 6 has requested reports for the address Ivey mentioned in his video and for more details from the Sheriff’s Office.