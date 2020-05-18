OneBlood to begin testing all donations for coronavirus antibodies

ORLANDO, Fla. – OneBlood will begin testing all blood donations for coronavirus antibodies, according to a news release.

The nonprofit announced Monday that all donations will be tested to see if a donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to COVID-19, regardless of whether the donor has ever shown symptoms for the virus.

Antibody testing has been a huge topic of discussion amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as researchers work to learn whether those who are infected with the novel coronavirus can build up an immunity to it.

Some antibody testing has been available in Central Florida, but not very widespread. Prior to OneBlood’s announcement, antibody testing was already being offered at a COVID-19 testing site set up at the Orange County Convention Center, but only to health care workers and first responders.

“The testing brings many benefits. In addition to donors learning if they have the antibody, OneBlood will be identifying additional people who can be COVID-19 convalescent plasma donors”, said Susan Forbes, OneBlood’s senior vice president of corporate communications and public relations.

OneBlood, which serves Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama, has been conducting antibody testing on the blood of patients who have recovered from the coronavirus because it’s believed their plasma could be used to help current and future COVID-19 patients recover.

“Convalescent plasma donors have a special ability to help critically ill coronavirus patients,” the release said. “By transfusing plasma that is rich with coronavirus antibodies into a patient still fighting the virus, it can help boost the patient’s immune system and potentially help them recover.”

While there is no cure or vaccine for COVID-19, researchers are continuing to explore the idea of using antibodies as a way to treat coronavirus patients like Kevin Rathel, who credits a plasma donation from a former COVID-19 patient for his ability to recover from the virus after being in a medically induced coma.

OneBlood officials said the antibody testing will also provide important information to state health officials as they work to safely reopen Florida’s economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“OneBlood is working closely with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees M.D., to provide de-identified data on the number of people testing positive and the geographical location. This information will help in decision making for reopening the economy," Forbes said.

According to OneBlood officials, the antibody test is authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and will allow donors to see their results about 48 hours after donating, according to the news release.

The antibody testing will be conducted in addition to the standard disease testing that is routinely performed on all blood donations.

If you’d like to donate blood, OneBlood is asking that you make an appointment to ensure your spot as the organization continues to follow social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic. Appointments can be made online at www.oneblood.org or by calling 1-888-9DONATE.

