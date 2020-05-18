VIDEO: Man tasered after fleeing from deputies in Marion County

MARION COUNTY – A man was arrested on Wednesday after driving without a license plate, running a red light and fleeing deputies, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies took into custody 32-year-old Jeremiah Jacob Wilson after running a red light, driving 65 to 70 mph in a 45 mph zone and fleeing police on foot. His vehicle didn’t have a license plate on it.

Following a chase, deputies caught up with Wilson, deployed a taser on him and took him into custody, deputies said.

