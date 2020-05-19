Social distancing precautions causing big changes at local libraries

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – As Phase 1 officially began for the entire state of Florida, local libraries joined the ranks of other businesses, opening their doors at 50% capacity, and greeting visitors with a number of social distancing guidelines in place to protect visitors and staff from potential exposure to the highly contagious coronavirus.

The Seminole County Library system opened its branches with signs in place to let patrons know what to expect inside.

The signs say groups of 10 or more people are not being permitted inside, and only Seminole County residents are being allowed access during this time. The signs also ask patrons to limit their visit to one hour or less. And though Phase 1 says libraries can open at 50% capacity, signs at both the North and East Branches in Seminole County state the building occupancy is being limited to 25%. Right now library meeting rooms are closed to the public and there will be no in-person library programs until further notice.

Tatiana Ruffing of Oviedo was one of the few moms who came to check out books on Monday morning for her 4 and 8-year-old daughters. But she says she decided to leave her children at home, while she picked up the books.

"I actually called in first, because I've been to other places where they were at the max capacity, and I didn't feel comfortable," said Ruffing.

As Phase 1 officially began for the entire state of Florida, local libraries joined the ranks of other businesses, opening their doors at 50% capacity, and greeting visitors with a number of social distancing guidelines in place to protect visitors and staff from potential exposure to the highly contagious coronavirus. (WKMG)

But what Ruffing and other parents discovered when they went inside was a revamped library space, complete with plexiglass barriers at the checkout counter, workers wearing masks and gloves, and social distancing markers all along the floor.

There are also signs up front laying out all the rules, encouraging parents with younger children to stay with their kids.

A welcome sight to Ruffing and other parents.

"I feel very comfortable picking up books," said Ruffing.

Over at the North Branch in Sanford, Library Manager Norma Medina Ortiz showed News 6 how all the interactive play areas in the children’s section are now gone, and she says computer space is limited to reservations only, for one hour only, and only to Seminole County library cardholders.

Ortiz said books that are dropped off are placed on a 72-hour quarantine hold, and then cleaned and sanitized before being put back on the shelf. There were also bottles of hand sanitizers at the self-checkout spots seen around the library, as well as taped off areas to let patrons know where they could stand while waiting to checkout. While the public bathrooms were open, water fountains were off-limits and covered in trash bags to avoid use.

That’s comforting news to 70-year-old Brenda Lowe and her husband David, who consider the library their home away from home.

“It’s been planned very well, and I’m comfortable with it,” said Brenda Lowe.

But she and her husband wore masks during their visit to the library, and so did several other people who came inside. Though the signs say visitors are encouraged to wear masks, they are not required to do so. However, workers are required to wear both masks and gloves.

Lowe says she's glad libraries are limiting the number of visitors who are allowed to come in, and that social distancing measures are in place throughout the libraries.

"It's nice not having a whole lot of people around," said Lowe. "Actually, I kind of like that."

The library system in Seminole County is still offering curbside checkouts for those who don’t feel comfortable enough yet to going inside the buildings. Visitors are also being encouraged to place books on hold a day before visiting the library so they can be ready when guests arrive. Signs also say donations of library books will not be accepted at this time.