Coronavirus: United Airlines providing wipes, masks to customers

Published: May 20, 2020, 9:45 am

United Airlines is taking steps to make air travel safer during the coronavirus pandemic.

Flight attendants will hand out masks and individually wrapped sanitizer wipes to its customers.

The carrier says it remains "passionate about connecting the world safely."

United says it's the only U.S. airline that has a full-time, medical director focused on COVID-19.

