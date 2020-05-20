Department of Economic of Opportunity has received 50 million phone calls since March 15

ORLANDO, Fla. – The phone number for unemployment benefits for the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has received 50 million phone calls since March 15, according to Sec. John Satter.

Satter said 1 million phone calls were placed to the hotline on Monday alone.

He said the best time for someone to call about unemployment benefits is in the late afternoon.

“Be prepared to sit on the phone for an hour and a half, he said.

Satter said the state has 6,000 employees answering phones, the state started with 40 people.

“We have hundreds of people in different stages of training, so we can get those wait times down,” Satter said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said more than 975,000 claims have been paid.

