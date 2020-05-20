What’s open in Orlando: Everything you can visit amid the coronavirus pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Even with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic having an effect on Central Florida, some formerly bustling tourist attractions and hot spots are slowly beginning to reopen.

Granted, guests can expect added safety precautions and social distancing measures wherever they go, in addition to reduced capacity and, in some cases, shortened hours.

Disney Springs, City Walk and Icon Park are among a few of the places where residents can visit once again, but since the state as a whole is taking a phased approach, they won’t be operating like they were pre-pandemic.

Of course, not everything is open just yet, which is why we’ll update this story as more locations start to open their doors.

Check out the list below of things open in Central Florida:

Treetop Trek: The Brevard County zipline park will open Saturday, May 23 with reduced hours. Guests will need to purchase a timed-entry ticket in advance and wear a mask when they arrive. Read more here.

Leu Gardens: Not only has this Audubon Park botanical gardens remained open, it’s also been free for the past few weeks. Guests can walk through the flowers and trees from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Read more here.

Topgolf Orlando: Topgolf is open with some new changes. Employees will wear masks, gloves and need to pass health screenings. Dividers have been installed between bays and the area will be disinfected after every group. Read more here.

Wild Florida Drive-Thru Safari Park: Stay in your own vehicle as you drive on a winding path through an expansive pasture filled with deer, bison, water buffalo and more. Book in advance because tickets do sell out. Read more here.

Madame Tussauds Orlando: Explore wax figures galore at this International Drive attraction. Adult tickets are $20 if you buy online in advance. Read more here.

Sea Life Aquarium: Located in The Wheelhouse across from Madame Tussauds is the interactive Sea Life Aquarium. Markers will be placed on the floor to help guide guests through the attraction while maintaining social distancing. Read more here.

ICON Park: The Wheel remains closed but many restaurants are beginning to open, including Yard House, Tapa Toro, Tin Roof and Sugar Factory. Those are in addition to Madame Tussauds and Sea Life, which are also in ICON Park. Read more here.

Wall Crawl Orlando: Snap some Insta-worthy pictures at this interactive experience with sets painted by a variety of artists. Wall Crawl is limiting capacity to 10 people per session and tickets must be purchased in advance. Read more here.

Old Town: The Kissimmee attraction is open from noon to 9 p.m. each day with shops and restaurants now operating at 50% capacity. Fun Spot, which is on the property, remains closed. Read more here.

Disney Springs: While the theme parks remain closed, Disney’s shopping and dining district is open. Guests will need to pass a temperature check before being allowed inside. Read more here.

Universal’s CityWalk: CityWalk was the first theme park-related property to open in Central Florida. Select restaurants and shops are accepting guests but do expect a temperature check and limited parking and hours. Read more here.

Arcade Monsters: The Oviedo location offering retro games, food and more will host a soft reopening May 22 to debut its expansion. Read more here.

Central Florida Zoo: The zoo will operate daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with limited capacity. Tickets must be purchased in advance and groups sizes need to be limited to 10 people or fewer. Read more here.

Brevard Zoo: The Brevard Zoo will reopen Saturday, May 23. All guests must wear masks and plan to bring a credit or debit card since cash won’t be accepted. Read more here.

Dinosaur World: The dino walk and indoor museum are open but all hands-on activities are closed for now. Capacity will be limited inside the park. Read more here.

Machine Gun America: Guests can fire AK-47s, UZIs and more during the pandemic. Masks are required. Read more here.

Lakeridge Winery: No events or festivals are currently taking place, although guests can stroll through the vineyards at their own pace. The retail store is open and wine tastings are available. Read more here.

Epic Axe Throwing: The downtown Orlando location plans to reopen on Thursday, May 21. Reservations should be made in advance. Read more here.

While all the locations listed above are open now or will be in the coming days, we also know of some things that are going to start back up soon:

Bok Tower Gardens: The sprawling Lake Wales garden with its famous carillon will open June 1. Guests can begin purchasing timed tickets now. Read more here.

Orlando Museum of Art: As of now, OMA plans to remain closed through May 31. It’s unclear at this point what the museum experience will look like when it reopens in June. Read more here.

WonderWorks Orlando: A pop-up on the I-Drive attraction indicates that it will be open “soon,” but an exact date hasn’t been provided yet. Social distancing will be required and employees will need to wear masks, although guests don’t have to. Read more here.

Did I miss something? Send me the details by emailing acutway@wkmg.com.