Teens lead authorities on chase through Volusia County after attempted burglary, police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Orange City police are investigating a break-in that occurred at the Central Florida Pawn and Gun store, which resulted in four juveniles being arrested.

The break-in happened around 3:05 a.m. Wednesday at 1065 North Volusia Avenue, officials said.

According to a news release, Orange City Police Sergeant Jason Ward observed three subjects attempting to break into the store.

Once the subjects noticed law enforcement vehicles, they got into a Black Nissan Altima and fled the scene driving southbound on North Volusia Avenue.

“The driver of the Nissan Altima refused to stop and continued to flee southbound towards the city of Debary,” officials said.

Orange City Police Officers with the assistance of the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office successfully deployed spike strips near the intersection of Enterprise Road and South Volusia Avenue.

Officials said the vehicle continued driving into the City of Debary where the four occupants jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office set up a perimeter and deployed a police K-9, a news release said.

“The K-9 tracked the subjects to the dead-end of Eagle Estates Drive where all four occupants were apprehended and taken into custody,” officials said.

During the investigation, it was determined that all four suspects are juveniles between the ages of 14 and 16. Officials said several of the juveniles, all are from Orange County, have prior criminal records.

“The investigation also revealed the Nissan Altima was reported stolen out of Orange County on May 18,” officials said.

The juveniles are facing a list of charges including attempted burglary, grand theft auto and eluding law enforcement.

Due to their ages, the teens’ names were not released by authorities.