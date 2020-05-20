71ºF

Overturned box truck on SR-528 leaves right lane blocked

Drivers should expect mild delays

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An overturned box truck is slowing traffic on Eastbound State Road 528 in Orange County, according to News 6 traffic expert Trooper Steve.

Images from Sky 6 show the crash, near Innovation Way, blocking the right lane and forcing drivers to use the left lane.

Drivers should expect mild delays and drive with care when approaching the crash.

