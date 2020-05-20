Overturned box truck on SR-528 leaves right lane blocked
Drivers should expect mild delays
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An overturned box truck is slowing traffic on Eastbound State Road 528 in Orange County, according to News 6 traffic expert Trooper Steve.
Images from Sky 6 show the crash, near Innovation Way, blocking the right lane and forcing drivers to use the left lane.
Drivers should expect mild delays and drive with care when approaching the crash.
