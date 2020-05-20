81ºF

WATCH LIVE: Brevard County Sheriff provides update on deputy-involved shooting

Few details immediately available

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey will be holding a press conference this morning at 11:00 a.m. in front of the West Precinct located at 2725 Judge Fran Jamieson Way to provide updates.

Other details surrounding the incident were not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

