Ask Trooper Steve: Are car parades for graduates safe?

News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

A viewer recently asked, “Are car parades for graduates safe?”

Look, anytime you guys asked me a question you know I’m going to give you not only what the law says if there is a law that applies to it but I’m going to give you my honest opinion based off of any training or experiences that I’ve had over the last several years.

When I first saw the parades happening of course I loved the concept. Whether it was for a graduation, retirement, anniversary, or a birthday celebration the concept and idea is amazing. But when it comes to how they are conducted I really feel this can be done safely and with way more common sens

The visuals of people hanging from outside their cars, standing up in the bed of a pickup truck and sitting on the window sill halfway out the car have been cringing.

I know celebrations and having fun is on everyone’s mind but this is the type of situation where we have to think “what if".

I’m not trying to be a Debbie Downer but I’ve seen the worst of the worst when it comes to crashes on our roads and it’s something I pray no one should ever half to see. Every crash is avoidable and it pains me to think that someone celebrating a special event with a simple parade could be hurt so badly if something went wrong.

Simply put, y’all need to stay inside of your cars.

Not only is this traffic obsessed guy preaching it, the law says so also. Just think what would happen if a driver had to apply the brakes quickly or if an occupant lost their grip while standing up through the sunroof or window.

Where would we point the finger at after a situation like this? The occupants? The company holding the event? The police assisting? Or the parents?

Technically if we are doing this the right way and the safe way to begin with we can enjoy the specific celebration and not worry about the “what if”.

