Don’t fall for this contact tracing scam

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services sent out a warning to Floridians to not fall for a coronavirus contact tracing scam.

Contact tracing is one of the most important ways to limit the spread of the coronavirus by informing anyone who may have been exposed to a person with the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control said contact tracing supports patients with suspected or confirmed infection.

Health officials will inform someone if they may have been exposed to a patient who tested positive for COVID-19, according to the CDC.

The CDC said anyone who has had contact with someone infected with coronavirus will get a text message from the health department informing them they will get a call from a specific number.

Investigators said a scam text message will pose as a health official and ask for a social security number, bank account information, and a credit card number.

Anyone who sees this scam is asked to contacted 1-800-HELP-FLA.