Information from some Floridians seeking unemployment may have been exposed in data incident, DEO says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida agency that handles unemployment benefits said they recently had a “data security incident” that may have compromised information from Floridians seeking unemployment.

The Department of Economic Opportunity said they had to deal with a data security incident associated with reemployment assistance claims, otherwise known as unemployment benefits, according to the DEO.

When people apply for unemployment benefits they must include personal information, including names, addresses and social security numbers.

The DEO said they reached out to anyone impacted by the incident and are offering identity protection services available at no charge.

“This issue was addressed within one hour after we became aware of the incident. While the incident was handled within one hour, in an abundance of caution, we are making available identity protection services at no charge to affected individuals,” DEO Press Secretary Paige Landrum said in an email.

Landrum said they have advised anyone impacted to report any unauthorized activity on their financial accounts.

The DEO said they have not received any reports of malicious activity.

More than 1.6 million people have applied for unemployment benefits since March, according to the DEO, a majority of those claims are due to coronavirus-related layoffs and furloughs.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.