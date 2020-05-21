Man killed in shooting on Orange Blossom Trail and 37th Street

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed in a shooting on Orange Blossom Trail and 37th Street in Orange County on Wednesday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the shooting around 10:25 p.m. on Wednesday.

Deputies said the victim was rushed to the hospital by the fire department.

Investigators said he died from his injuries at the hospital.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

Deputies said they do not have any suspect information to release at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.