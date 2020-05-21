Motorcyclist killed after crash in Seminole County, troopers say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are currently at the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in Seminole County.

The crash happened around 10:25 a.m. near Celery Avenue and Lake Mary Boulevard, troopers said.

According to Seminole County Fire Department the crash was between a motorcycle and a Kia Sorrento.

Officials said the Kia Sorrento overturned, trapping one person.

The driver of the Kia was taken to a hospital, troopers said. Officials did not provide any other details on their condition.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

