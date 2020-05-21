Neighbors form network of selflessness

Wednesday Hugus’ Orlando garage is jam packed these days but the pet food, pantry supplies and other essentials don’t hang around too long.

"I am just a community volunteer that saw a need in our community to help those less fortunate," said Hugus.

Hugus' call to action came when she heard about what Emily Park was doing.

The specialist from Best Friends Animal Society reached out to neighbors to see if they needed help.

“I’m one of those people who likes to roll my sleeves up when something like this strikes. It’s a half sheet of paper that I can say, ‘Hey this is my name, this is how I can help you, if you need anything just let me know,” Park said.

It turns out the need was great, so meals were cooked, supplies were bought, and an entire network of selflessness was formed.

“Think about others during this time and you open yourself up to the possibility that we’re not in this alone that we can all do this together,” said Hugus.

Park added, "think about what kind of kindness you would want others to show you and then put that out there."

Both women know it's not easy for some to ask for help.

But folks like Donna Vandyk have.

“You never know what you don’t have until you don’t have it. And it means the world to us...it means that we have something in the house. It just really helps, it really does ... and I’m so thankful,” said Vandyk.