Vacation rentals open in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Vacation rentals can now open in Sumter County, according to the county administrator.

The county’s safety plan was approved by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

County officials said the Emergency Management Director will pass along any COVID-19 trend information to property owners if it is related to vacation rental operations.

The Economic Development Director will review the operating environment of vacation rentals biweekly, according to county officials.

Anyone customer coming from a high-risk area must self-quarantine for periods longer than established for that state.

Property Owners and managers will have to send the Economic Development Office the home zip codes of renters.

Property owners also have to inform guests of any local COVID-19 restrictions

Property owners and managers have to adopt CDC guidelines that are in place for businesses.

