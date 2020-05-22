Hail hits Central Florida as storms move through the area
Storms provided much needed rain to some areas, but also produced lots of hail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The weather on Thursday night was the product of a sea breeze collision.
The afternoon storms were more like a summer day than late spring. In the wet season the sea breeze storms cool us off just about every afternoon. That is just what happened on Thursday
The seas breezes smashed into each other just east of downtown Orlando.
HUGE hail in #Sanford tonight. #flwx @news6wkmg— Jonathan Kegges (@JonathanKegges) May 22, 2020
🎥 Alex Babcock pic.twitter.com/cN6ZrytAMF
Around 6 p.m. they were producing hailstone of 1.25″ and winds of 60 mph
After 7 p.m. another severe storm, that was nearly stationary, was producing half-dollar sized hail near OIA.
