Hail hits Central Florida as storms move through the area

Storms provided much needed rain to some areas, but also produced lots of hail

Tom Sorrells, Chief meteorologist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The weather on Thursday night was the product of a sea breeze collision.

The afternoon storms were more like a summer day than late spring. In the wet season the sea breeze storms cool us off just about every afternoon. That is just what happened on Thursday

The seas breezes smashed into each other just east of downtown Orlando.

Around 6 p.m. they were producing hailstone of 1.25″ and winds of 60 mph

After 7 p.m. another severe storm, that was nearly stationary, was producing half-dollar sized hail near OIA.

