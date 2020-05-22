Man charged with DUI in fatal crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 29-year-old man has been charged in a fatal crash on State Road 417 in Orange County from April 25, 2019.

Joel Polanco Sanchez is facing charges DUI causing death and DUI causing injury.

Investigators said Sanchez was driving a 2007 Nissan south of State Road 417 and changed lanes.

After changing lanes the Nissan hit a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica, according to investigators.

The Florida Highway Patrol said both cars went over a guardrail.

A 14-year-old New York boy was killed in the crash, according to FHP.

FHP said the boy was not wearing a seat belt.

Four other people in the Pacifica were injured in the crash.

FHP said Sanchez’s blood-alcohol level was .16, the legal limit is .08.