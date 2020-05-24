Motorcyclist dead after Ormond Beach crash, police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Saturday afternoon in Ormond Beach, police said.

Officers responded at about 4:11 p.m. to the crash that occurred at 241 North U.S. Highway 1.

Police said a motorcycle was heading north on North U.S. Highway 1 when it left the roadway and struck a parked vehicle in the parking lot of the Pirana Grille.

The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.