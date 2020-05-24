82ºF

Orange County Sheriff’s Office employee arrested for video voyeurism, deputies say

Contributed photo (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORANGE COUNTY – An employee of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office was arrested for video voyeurism, according to deputies.

OCSO communications specialist Llewellyn Berkheiser III was arrested after someone reported a video recording device allegedly placed in a bedroom by Berkheiser.

Berkheiser, who was hired in 2018, has been relieved without pay while the criminal case underway.

