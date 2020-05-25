77ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

16-year-old driver killed, second teen injured in fiery Marion County crash

Passenger critically injured, troopers say

Cathleigh Winningham, Producer

Tags: Marion County, Traffic, Fatal Crash
photo

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 16-year-old driver was killed and a 17-year-old passenger was critically injured late Saturday in a crash in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash happened along Southwest 108th Street in Dunnellon.

Troopers say the driver was speeding, lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree, causing the car to burst into flames.

The teen passenger was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, the FHP said.

The victims’ names have not been released.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: