16-year-old driver killed, second teen injured in fiery Marion County crash

Published: May 25, 2020, 7:25 am

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 16-year-old driver was killed and a 17-year-old passenger was critically injured late Saturday in a crash in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash happened along Southwest 108th Street in Dunnellon.

Troopers say the driver was speeding, lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree, causing the car to burst into flames.

The teen passenger was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, the FHP said.

The victims’ names have not been released.