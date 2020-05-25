Save money on these items starting Friday during Florida’s hurricane sales tax holiday
Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill into law
Starting Friday, Floridians can save on hurricane supplies under a sales tax holiday signed into law by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.
The sales tax holiday for hurricane supplies will run to June 4 on items such as batteries, generators, weather radios and fuel cans.
Qualifying items include:
- Reusable ice packs for $10 or less
- Any portable self-powered light source (candles, flashlights, lanterns) for $20 or less
- Any gas or diesel fuel container, including LP gas and kerosene containers for $25 or less
- Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only (excluding automobile and boat batteries) for $30 or less
- Coolers and ice chests for $30 or less
- Bungee cords for $50 or less
- Ground anchor systems for $50 or less
- Radios (two-way, weather band) for $50 or less
- Ratchet straps for $50 or less
- Tarps for $50 or less
- Tie-down kits for $50 or less
- Visqueen, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths and other flexible waterproof sheeting for $50 or less
- Portable generators for $750 or less
Hurricane season begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.
