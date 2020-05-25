Save money on these items starting Friday during Florida’s hurricane sales tax holiday

Starting Friday, Floridians can save on hurricane supplies under a sales tax holiday signed into law by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The sales tax holiday for hurricane supplies will run to June 4 on items such as batteries, generators, weather radios and fuel cans.

Qualifying items include:

Reusable ice packs for $10 or less

Any portable self-powered light source (candles, flashlights, lanterns) for $20 or less

Any gas or diesel fuel container, including LP gas and kerosene containers for $25 or less

Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only (excluding automobile and boat batteries) for $30 or less

Coolers and ice chests for $30 or less

Bungee cords for $50 or less

Ground anchor systems for $50 or less

Radios (two-way, weather band) for $50 or less

Ratchet straps for $50 or less

Tarps for $50 or less

Tie-down kits for $50 or less

Visqueen, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths and other flexible waterproof sheeting for $50 or less