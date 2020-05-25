Virtual Memorial Day ceremonies held across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Virtual Memorial Day ceremonies were held across Central Florida on Monday as concerns continue over the spread of COVID-19.

The cities of Palm Coast, Ormond Beach and Port Orange, as well as Flagler County and Orange County, streamed commemorative presentations.

"Instead of standing side by side in remembrance of our service members who have given their lives for our country, we must instead honor them in our hearts," Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland said.

Most of the ceremonies included a mix of musical tributes and remarks about the importance of recognizing the sacrifice of Americans who were killed in the line of duty.

"It is imperative that we honor and pay tribute to those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice," Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said.

The ceremonies were streamed on each municipality's Facebook page and could also be viewed after completion.

"(We're) coming together in unique ways (and) under unique circumstances, but with the ultimate goal of honoring the fallen patriots that have come before us," Ormond Beach Mayor Bill Partington said.

A similar ceremony was held Friday in Seminole County.

In-person ceremonies were also held Monday in Apopka and Oviedo, where residents were encouraged to plan for social distancing.