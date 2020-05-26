13-year-old earns 4 associate’s degrees

Published: May 26, 2020, 10:16 am Updated: May 26, 2020, 10:23 am

LA MIRADA, Calif. – Graduating from college is a big deal but it’s an even bigger deal for Jack Rico because he’s only 13 years old, making him the youngest graduate of Fullerton College in California.

Jack now has four associate’s degrees under his belt and he’s not stopping there.

He's headed to the University of Nevada on a full scholarship to get a B.S. in history.

So what does he want to do with all his degrees?

“Well I mean, I’m 13, so I don’t want to rush everything,” Jack said. “I’m still trying to figure it out, but I just want to focus on learning right now. That’s what I love to do.”

Jack started college when he was 11 years old.

That’s right, he earned his four degrees in two years.

When he’s not studying, Jack, like other kids his age, loves to play video games.