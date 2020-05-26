Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center set to reopen next month

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – After an extended closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center is set to reopen to guests next month.

Just in time for summer, the hotel will reopen to the public on June 25, according to a news release.

“The summer travel season is quickly approaching, and Gaylord Palms is reopening to visitors who are anxious to get out and celebrate summer,” General Manager Johann Krieger said. “We are excited to offer guests a fun summer getaway where they can enjoy the resort’s amenities, as well aquatic adventures including our zero-entry pool, multi-level treehouse playground, drop slide, and racing slides at Everglades-inspired Cypress Springs Water Park,” he added.

The hotel will reopen with the following practices and guidelines, in accordance with Marriott’s “Commitment to Clean” standards:

resort will provide new cleaning technology, hospital-grade disinfectants

attendants dedicated to sanitizing frequently throughout the day

new social distancing practices

hundreds of enhanced cleaning protocols to take care of guests while they enjoy the resort’s amenities

In addition to the new cleaning protocols, Gaylord Palms will also receive guidance from Vanderbilt University Medical Center, which will serve as the resort’s official wellness advisor, according to the release.

“These combined efforts will further support the multi-phased health and sanitation re-opening plans, procedures, and staff training at Gaylord Palms,” resort officials said.

