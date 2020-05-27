Experience SpaceX’s historic launch in 360 degrees

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – News 6 is giving you a 360-view of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon launch.

Wednesday will usher in a new age of space travel as SpaceX’s Demo-2 launch with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley takes off.

MORE: Live launch day updates: SpaceX prepares to launch NASA astronauts from Kennedy Space Center

The launch is scheduled for 4:33 p.m. and there are many ways to watch. You could walk outside, watch it on TV or online, or better yet you could be there in person.

For those who aren’t able to witness the launch with their own eyes, News 6 has your closest way to feel the rumble of the rocket as it blasts into the sky.

Experience the thrill of a rocket launch in full 360-degree video.

If you’re new to 360, here’s what you can do.

In 360 video you’re not stuck watching one angle. You’re in control. You get to watch what you want to watch.

Take a look around, listen in to the spectators joining you and experience the thrill of the space coast as it does what it does best -- launch rockets.

Weather officers with the 45th Weather Squadron have reduced the chances of good launch conditions to 50% and that is only the launch forecast. SpaceX and weather officers are also closely watching conditions in the Atlantic Ocean for recovery conditions in case of a launch abort.

Weather is currently 50% for #Demo2 launch. Does not look good. Waiting on more info from @45thSpaceWing and @SpaceX at the 12:15 briefing. pic.twitter.com/hBIL0z2car — Emilee Speck (@EMSpeck) May 27, 2020

News 6 will have reporters at Kennedy Space Center and throughout Brevard County providing important updates on the countdown and information leading up to the launch. Check back for updates throughout the day and don’t forget to join our virtual watch party where you can pick another view of the liftoff.