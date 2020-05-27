Live launch day updates: SpaceX prepares to launch NASA astronauts from Kennedy Space Center

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – After a nearly nine-year remission, it’s launch day for NASA astronauts from Kennedy Space Center again as SpaceX prepares to become the first private company to send humans into orbit and onto the International Space Station.

Beginning Wednesday morning, you can expect live countdown updates and video in this story from News 6 and ClickOrlando.com as NASA prepares to launch American astronauts from U.S. soil for the first time since 2011.

News 6 will have reporters at KSC and throughout Brevard County providing important updates on the countdown and information leading up to the launch. Check back for updates throughout the day and don’t forget to join our virtual watch party where you can pick your view of the liftoff.

Here are the basics:

What’s happening? Elon Musk’s private company SpaceX is set to launch two NASA astronauts onboard the Crew Dragon spacecraft on a mission known as Demo-2. The Falcon 9 rocket is set to lift off at 4:33 p.m. from KSC Launch Complex 39A. After liftoff, Crew Dragon will take 19 hours to fly to the International Space Station.

Who is onboard? Veteran NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are the lone passengers onboard the Crew Dragon spacecraft. They both have been training for more than five years for this mission. They also happen to be amazing husbands, fathers and all around great guys. Read their amazing stories here.

Why is this so important? Since the end of the space shuttle program, America has paid Russia to ferry its astronauts to and from the space station. As part of NASA’s commercial crew program, the U.S. space agency selected SpaceX and Boeing to develop spacecraft to fly NASA astronauts. This launch will mark the first of the program with people on board.

Weather updates: As of Wednesday morning, the Space Force 45th Weather Squadron is predicting a 60% chance of good liftoff conditions at 4:33 p.m. However, that does not include recovery conditions in case of a launch abort. SpaceX, NASA and Space Force weather officials will be monitoring both liftoff and recovery conditions to make the decision of “go” or “no go” closer to the launch window. Click here to read about what happens if the astronauts need to make an emergency abort.

What if there is a delay or scrub? SpaceX has two other opportunities to launch Crew Dragon to the ISS this week, one on Saturday at 3:21 p.m. and again on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Demo-2 launch day updates

5:40 a.m. Set your alarm

In case you were wondering, here’s how much time is left until the historic crewed launch from Kennedy Space Center.

5:30 a.m. Sea breeze storms possible over KSC

News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges says some weather models show storms over Kennedy Space Center at launch time.

“This certainly could change, but this is what it looks like right now,” Bridges said.

Check out the full forecast here.

.@NASAKennedy under the storm bullseye at launch time.This is the latest model data. Officially still 60% go. pic.twitter.com/c3hfkAoPP0 — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) May 27, 2020

5 a.m. Good morning on Demo-2 launch day

There are no working issues on the morning of the return to space for NASA astronauts from Florida’s Space Coast, according to NASA and SpaceX.

The countdown will begin about 4 hours (12:33 p.m.) before the 4:33 p.m. ET liftoff.

-Emilee Speck, News 6 and ClickOrlando.com digital reporter