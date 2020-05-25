Countdown to launch: Watch live views of SpaceX Falcon 9, Crew Dragon at Kennedy Space Center

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Ahead of SpaceX’s Demo-2 launch with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, launch fans can see live views of the Falcon 9 rocket at Kennedy Space Center leading up to the historic countdown.

On News 6 and ClickOrlando.com’s watch party page you’ll have a one-of-a-kind viewing experience of the historic NASA and SpaceX launch, which will send astronauts back into space from U.S. soil for the first time since 2011.

SpaceX is set to launch the Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft from Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex 39A at 4:33 p.m. Wednesday.

All eyes are on the weather several days ahead of liftoff as Space Force weather officials are predicting a 40% chance of favorable launch conditions. Central Florida is expected to have rain storms through Wednesday morning.

