SpaceX passes final review to launch NASA astronauts

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – NASA has cleared SpaceX to launch two astronauts on the Crew Dragon spacecraft after completing a final extensive review before the May 27 launch.

SpaceX and NASA engineers and teams conducted a flight readiness review clearing the way for the first launch of NASA astronauts for SpaceX and the first from U.S. soil since 2011.

NASA hosted a news conference about the review.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, NASA Associate Administrator Steve Jurczyk, NASA Commercial Crew Program manager Kathy Lueders, SpaceX’s director of crew mission management Benji Reed and NASA Johnson Space Center deputy director of flight operations Norm Knight were part of the news conference.

SpaceX is also preparing to conduct a static fire of Falcon 9 Friday afternoon. The rocket is vertical on Kennedy Space Center Launchpad 39A for the test of the rocket’s engines.

If the static fire goes as planned, SpaceX and NASA will conduct a dry dress rehearsal on Saturday of the launch. The astronauts will take the elevator up to the spacecraft on the launchpad and proceed through the countdown as they will on launch day.

