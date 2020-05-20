NASA astronauts arrive in Florida, marking 1 week countdown to historic launch

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Similar to the space shuttle program days, NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken will fly from Houston to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center Wednesday, marking the beginning of an exciting week of launch preparations ahead of the first astronaut spaceflight from Florida in nine years.

Both Hurley and Behnken have spent plenty of time at KSC preparing for the May 27 launch on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon and Falcon 9 but their arrival will set in motion a series of events and fanfare the Space Coast hasn’t seen in years. It’s reminiscent of the space shuttle program but also very different.

The historic launch is coming in the midst of a pandemic which means NASA is limiting the number of news media on site. The typical astronaut interviews will be with a smaller press pool and held virtually due to the coronavirus.

The astronauts will fly on NASA’s Gulfstream aircraft from Ellington Field near NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston to KSC arriving sometime around 4 p.m.

Hurley was one of the last NASA astronauts to make that same trip in 2011 for the last space shuttle launch.

The jet will touchdown on the former space shuttle runway, now called the Launch and Landing Facility, where NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine and KSC Director Bob Cabana will greet them.

A news conference will be held on the runway where the astronauts will answers some questions from a small press group.

NASA will broadcast the arrival and interviews on NASA TV and NASA.gov.

This will also be the first chance for Bridenstine to address the changes at the NASA human spaceflight office. On Monday, Doug Loverro, the head of the Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate, stepped down. A surprising move so close to the launch.

On Saturday, Hurley, Behnken and the rest of the Demo-2 mission crew will run through a launch dress rehearsal. This is also similar to the space shuttle program but, again, will look very different.

The astronauts will wear near SpaceX flight suits and ride a Tesla Model X to launchpad 39A at KSC. Once at the launch pad, they will take an elevator up to the white room where they will prepare to step into their ride to the International Space Station: the Crew Dragon, atop the Falcon 9 rocket.

Hurley and Behnken will do this all again a week from Wednesday when they launch in the Crew Dragon spacecraft at 4:33 p.m.

