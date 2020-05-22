96ºF

Local News

What is the weather recipe for the perfect launch?

Justin Warmoth, Anchor

This undated photo made available by SpaceX shows NASA astronaut Bob Behnkin during training exercises in Hawthorne, Calif. (Ashish Sharma via AP)
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Space Coast will soon return to glory.

For the first time in nearly a decade, American astronauts will be launched from American soil on American-made rockets.

[RELATED: SpaceX goes vertical at Kennedy Space Center ahead of first launch with astronauts | American spaceflight history: Space Shuttle establishes lasting human presence in space]

Space-X's Falcon 9 rocket will send its Crew Dragon spacecraft -- with astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley onboard -- to the International Space Station. Liftoff is set for 4:33 p.m. Wednesday from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center.

In light of such a significant moment for human spaceflight, News 6 and ClickOrlando.com space expert Emilee Speck joined “The Weekly” this week to discuss the mission, the astronauts and the new-age space race.

[RETURN TO SPACE: NASA astronauts arrive in Florida, marking 1 week countdown to historic launch]

