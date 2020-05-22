What is the weather recipe for the perfect launch?

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Space Coast will soon return to glory.

For the first time in nearly a decade, American astronauts will be launched from American soil on American-made rockets.

Space-X's Falcon 9 rocket will send its Crew Dragon spacecraft -- with astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley onboard -- to the International Space Station. Liftoff is set for 4:33 p.m. Wednesday from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center.

In light of such a significant moment for human spaceflight, News 6 and ClickOrlando.com space expert Emilee Speck joined “The Weekly” this week to discuss the mission, the astronauts and the new-age space race.

