President Trump will attend next SpaceX launch attempt at Kennedy Space Center

After Wednesday attempt scrubbed, company will try again Saturday to launch NASA astronauts

Brianna Volz, Digital Journalist

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in a tour of NASA facilities before viewing the SpaceX Demonstration Mission 2 Launch at Kennedy Space Center, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – After the first launch attempt was scrubbed, President Donald Trump is planning his second visit to the Space Coast in one week to see SpaceX try again to send NASA astronauts to the International Space Station.

Trump, as well as Vice President Mike Pence, were at Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday as SpaceX tried to launch NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley on a Falcon 9 rocket to the ISS aboard the company’s Crew Dragon capsule.

The astronauts had already suited up, boarded the spacecraft atop the fueled rocket and were prepared for liftoff when the launch was called off about a half an hour before the scheduled 4:33 p.m. liftoff time.

The launch was scrubbed due to weather violations, something NASA officials say is out of the agency’s control.

Trump and Pence both tweeted they plan to attend the second attempt on Saturday.

Brevard County had seen strong storms leading up to the launch window and even a tornado warning earlier in the day.

SpaceX’s next chance to launch the rocket from Kennedy Space Center is Saturday at 3:22 p.m. Trump confirmed in a tweet that he will be in attendance for the second launch attempt.

If Saturday is unsuccessful, a third launch opportunity is Sunday at 3 p.m., according to SpaceX.

When the Demo-2 mission happens, it will mark the first time American astronauts launch from U.S. soil since 2011, when the shuttle program ended.

