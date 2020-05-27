President Trump will attend next SpaceX launch attempt at Kennedy Space Center

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – After the first launch attempt was scrubbed, President Donald Trump is planning his second visit to the Space Coast in one week to see SpaceX try again to send NASA astronauts to the International Space Station.

Trump, as well as Vice President Mike Pence, were at Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday as SpaceX tried to launch NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley on a Falcon 9 rocket to the ISS aboard the company’s Crew Dragon capsule.

The astronauts had already suited up, boarded the spacecraft atop the fueled rocket and were prepared for liftoff when the launch was called off about a half an hour before the scheduled 4:33 p.m. liftoff time.

The launch was scrubbed due to weather violations, something NASA officials say is out of the agency’s control.

Trump and Pence both tweeted they plan to attend the second attempt on Saturday.

Weather is the the one thing that we actually cannot control on our missions so unfortunately, it did cause us to scrub today. The vehicles are healthy. @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug were ready to go and will be ready on our next launch attempt Saturday. pic.twitter.com/4aIGKo39dZ — NASA (@NASA) May 27, 2020

Brevard County had seen strong storms leading up to the launch window and even a tornado warning earlier in the day.

SpaceX’s next chance to launch the rocket from Kennedy Space Center is Saturday at 3:22 p.m. Trump confirmed in a tweet that he will be in attendance for the second launch attempt.

Thank you to @NASA and @SpaceX for their hard work and leadership. Look forward to being back with you on Saturday! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

If Saturday is unsuccessful, a third launch opportunity is Sunday at 3 p.m., according to SpaceX.

When the Demo-2 mission happens, it will mark the first time American astronauts launch from U.S. soil since 2011, when the shuttle program ended.

