Sea breeze storms to launch across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – All eyes are on the weather Wednesday as SpaceX and NASA attempt to send a crew back into space from U.S. soil for the first time in nearly a decade. Sea breeze storms across Central Florida may prevent that from happening.

There’s a 50% chance of afternoon storms, with storms pushing from west to east. The rocket launch is scheduled for 4:33 p.m.

Orlando will reach a high near 93 degrees. The average high on this date is 90. The record high is 100, set in 1962.

Rain chances in Central Florida increase to 70% Thursday through Saturday, with highs in the mid-90s the next two days.

Expect highs near 90 over the weekend.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 8.04 inches in 2020.

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor an area of low pressure that was centered over Central Florida on Wednesday. The system, moving off the coast of Gerogia toward the Carolinas, has a 30% chance of further development over the next five days.

The next named storm will be called Bertha.

