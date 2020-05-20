Here are 14 weather reasons SpaceX would not launch the Falcon 9 Crew Dragon

As NASA and SpaceX prepare to send astronauts back into space from U.S. soil for the first time in nearly a decade, the space agency released the climate criteria that would keep it from launching the Falcon 9 Crew Dragon on May 27.

The mission will send two astronauts to the International Space Station, the first launch of humans from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in nine years — ever since the last space shuttle flight in 2011. It also will be the first attempt by a private company to fly astronauts to orbit.

Before a launch the U.S. Air Force 45th Weather Squadron will be closely monitoring weather conditions that could prevent the launch, or in the event of a launch abort, the recovery of the Crew Dragon spacecraft from the Atlantic Ocean.

Weather officers will be monitoring both launch and landing conditions throughout the countdown for certain criteria that would cause the launch to be scrubbed for the safety of the astronauts.

Below are 14 weather conditions that would prevent the launch from happening.

