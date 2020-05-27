Here’s the astronauts’ schedule for launch day at Kennedy Space Center

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – With just hours left until NASA attempts to launch its first crewed mission into space in nine years, here’s a look at what launch day will look like for astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley.

9:00 a.m.

This is when NASA says the astronauts will wake up, eat a hearty breakfast and go through their final medical checks before launch.

12:30 p.m.

Behnken and Hurley will be briefed on the latest weather conditions. At this point, there is a 60 percent probablity for good weather at launch time, although, NASA said they are keeping a close eye on winds and surf conditions.

1:00 p.m.

Behnken and Hurley begin suiting up and preparing to head to the launch pad.

2:30 p.m.

The astronauts depart to Launch Pad 39A, once the home of the Space Shuttle program, and board the Crew Dragon space capsule, which sits atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

4:33 p.m.

Instantaneous launch attempt for the Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station.