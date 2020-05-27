77ºF

Local News

Here’s the astronauts’ schedule for launch day at Kennedy Space Center

Astronauts will start the day by waking up at 9 a.m.

Erik Sandoval, Reporter

Spectators hoping to witness firsthand the historic launch of the first crewed commercial rocket may find crowds of people lining the Space Coast beaches and waterways despite concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – With just hours left until NASA attempts to launch its first crewed mission into space in nine years, here’s a look at what launch day will look like for astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley.

9:00 a.m.

This is when NASA says the astronauts will wake up, eat a hearty breakfast and go through their final medical checks before launch.

12:30 p.m.

Behnken and Hurley will be briefed on the latest weather conditions. At this point, there is a 60 percent probablity for good weather at launch time, although, NASA said they are keeping a close eye on winds and surf conditions.

1:00 p.m.

Behnken and Hurley begin suiting up and preparing to head to the launch pad.

2:30 p.m.

The astronauts depart to Launch Pad 39A, once the home of the Space Shuttle program, and board the Crew Dragon space capsule, which sits atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

4:33 p.m.

Instantaneous launch attempt for the Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station.

