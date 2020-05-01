WATCH LIVE: Hear from the astronauts who will make history in first human spaceflight from US since 2011

In preparation for the first astronauts launch in 9 years from U.S. soil NASA wants to help the public get to know the brave space explorers that will be onboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule on its first flight with people on board.

As of Friday, the first crewed launch from U.S. soil since 2011 is slated for May 27.

It’s a lot to sum up but this launch has been years in the making, from NASA selecting SpaceX and Boeing to develop spacecraft to carry American astronauts to the major milestones and accomplishments, as well as set backs along the way.

Those key events have all led up to NASA being able to send its astronauts to the International Space Station without relying on the Russian Space Agency Rocosmos. The U.S. has paid Russia since 2011 to launch its astronauts to the ISS.

On May 27 NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will become the first passengers on Crew Dragon, launching from Kennedy Space Center. Both men are veteran astronauts with previously flights under the space shuttle program.

Hurley will be the spacecraft commander and Behnken is the joint operations commander for the SpaceX Demo-2 mission.

Ahead of the launch, NASA made both astronauts available to answer questions about their mission.

Watch the livestream at the top of this story beginning at 2 p.m. to hear how they have been preparing for this moment.