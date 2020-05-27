Tropical Storm Bertha forms, heads towards Carolinas, missing Florida

Published: May 27, 2020, 8:36 am Updated: May 27, 2020, 8:44 am

Florida is just a few days away from entering hurricane season, and the tropics are wasting no time heating up.

Tropical Storm Bertha became the second named storm of the year and will avoid Florida’s east coast, forming near the coast of South Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm #Bertha Advisory 1: Tropical Storm Bertha Forms Near the Coast of South Carolina. Tropical Storm Warning Issued and Heavy Rainfall Expected. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 27, 2020

A Tropical Storm Warning has been put into effect for the coast of South Carolina from Edisto Beach to South Santee River.

Tropical Storm Bertha forms, heads towards Carolinas, misses Florida (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

As hurricane season continues to approach for what experts believe could be a very active year, News 6 has the tools and preparedness tips to keep you safe during a hurricane.

Lots to keep us busy today! pic.twitter.com/Jqa7riocmn — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) May 27, 2020

You can submit your questions to News 6′s team of meteorologists here.

Download a hurricane preparedness checklist here.