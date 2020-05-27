80ºF

Local News

Tropical Storm Bertha forms, heads towards Carolinas, missing Florida

Tropical storm develops days before hurricane season’s official start

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

Florida is just a few days away from entering hurricane season, and the tropics are wasting no time heating up.

Tropical Storm Bertha became the second named storm of the year and will avoid Florida’s east coast, forming near the coast of South Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been put into effect for the coast of South Carolina from Edisto Beach to South Santee River.

As hurricane season continues to approach for what experts believe could be a very active year, News 6 has the tools and preparedness tips to keep you safe during a hurricane.

You can submit your questions to News 6′s team of meteorologists here.

Download a hurricane preparedness checklist here.

