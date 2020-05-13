Ask News 6: Submit your hurricane-related questions here

ORLANDO, Fla. – Each year, News 6 organizes a hurricane special and publishes stories with information you need to know to prepare for storm season to ClickOrlando.com’s hurricane page.

This year, we want to make sure we’re touching on any and every hurricane-related concern you may have. Are you a first-time homeowner? New to Central Florida and have yet to experience a powerful hurricane? What about prepping your pets for a storm? Worried the coronavirus pandemic may change how Florida prepares for and responds to disasters?

[RELATED: Florida adds COVID-19 into its hurricane preparations]

Use the form below to submit any questions you have about preparing for hurricane season, what to do during a storm and how to recover after one hits. We'll pass appropriate questions along to our team of meteorologists or other experts who may be able to answer them.

After you submit your question, visit ClickOrlando.com/Hurricane from now through the end of the season to see if your question is answered.

You can also tune into News 6 on June 1, the official start of hurricane season, for a full day of storm-prep coverage and join News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges from 7-8 p.m. for a live Q&A session on ClickOrlando.com.

Researchers from Colorado State University are predicting an above-average hurricane season, with 16 named storms. The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

Visit ClickOrlando.com/Hurricane for a list of county-by-county resources and other tips to prepare for the season.