Woman killed in deputy-involved shooting in Avalon Park

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was shot and killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Avalon Park, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said the 42-year-old suspect pointed a gun toward deputies.

Investigators said around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday night deputies responded to a battery at Fountain Coin Loop in Avalon Park.

OCSO @SheriffMina describes the events that led up to a deputy-involved shooting this afternoon on Fountain Coin Loop in Avalon Park. pic.twitter.com/1ibUJA5Idj — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) May 27, 2020

Deputies said the victim told investigators he was struck by a woman as a result of a earlier disturbance with his 16-year-old daughter.

The Sheriff’s Office said the deputies confronted the woman at her house.

Investigators said the 42-year-old woman came out of the house with a gun and pointed it at the deputies.

Sheriff John Mina said two deputies opened fire because they were in fear for their lives.

At 4:39 pm, OCSO received a 911 call about a battery, and when deputies arrived the 42-year-old suspect came out holding this gun. When she raised the gun toward the deputies, they fired. They immediately rendered aid and she later died at the hospital. pic.twitter.com/bVPyHFT8ys — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) May 27, 2020

Mina said the investigators rendered aid and the suspect was rushed to the hospital.

She died at the hospital, according to Mina.

Investigators said the deputies will be placed on paid administrative leave.

This is standard procedure as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the incident.

The name of the suspect has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.