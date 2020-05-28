Man wounded in shootout at Orlando apartment complex
Victim expected to survive
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was wounded early Thursday in a shootout at an Orlando apartment complex, according to police.
The shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. at the Windsor Cove Apartments on Mercy Drive.
Orlando police said two men “had a disagreement” and both of them pulled out guns and shot at each other.
One man was struck in the shooting and was taken to a hospital, police said. He’s expected to survive.
The other man ran away, police said.
Video from the scene shows bullet holes in the building and a car covered in crime scene tape.
An investigation is ongoing.
