Man wounded in shootout at Orlando apartment complex

Published: May 28, 2020, 6:15 am Updated: May 28, 2020, 7:22 am

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was wounded early Thursday in a shootout at an Orlando apartment complex, according to police.

The shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. at the Windsor Cove Apartments on Mercy Drive.

Orlando police said two men “had a disagreement” and both of them pulled out guns and shot at each other.

One man was struck in the shooting and was taken to a hospital, police said. He’s expected to survive.

The other man ran away, police said.

Video from the scene shows bullet holes in the building and a car covered in crime scene tape.

An investigation is ongoing.