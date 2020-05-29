Deputies arrest man and woman in fatal shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies arrested a man and a woman in a fatal shooting from Tuesday in Orange County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Shariek Williams and Starla Stevenson are each a facing first-degree murder charge and a robbery with a firearm charge.

The Sheriff’s Office said around 3:45 a.m. deputies responded to the area of Woodwind Drive and Merriewood Drive for a report of a man down call.

Investigators said it was initially believed 26-year-old Jamarques Robertson was hit by a car.

Deputies said it was later determined the victim was shot.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.