86ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

Deputies arrest man and woman in fatal shooting in Orange County

Shariek Williams and Starla Stevenson are facing a first degree murder charge

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: crime, Orange County
Deputies arrested a man and a woman in a fatal shooting from Tuesday in Orange County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies arrested a man and a woman in a fatal shooting from Tuesday in Orange County, according to the Sheriff’s Office. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies arrested a man and a woman in a fatal shooting from Tuesday in Orange County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Shariek Williams and Starla Stevenson are each a facing first-degree murder charge and a robbery with a firearm charge.

The Sheriff’s Office said around 3:45 a.m. deputies responded to the area of Woodwind Drive and Merriewood Drive for a report of a man down call.

Investigators said it was initially believed 26-year-old Jamarques Robertson was hit by a car.

Deputies said it was later determined the victim was shot.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: